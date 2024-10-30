Sea freight rates decline slightly in September for Brazilian steel imports

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in September, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $53/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro, $33/mt for shipment from Vietnam to Rio de Janeiro, and $75/mt from Japan to São Paulo.

For HRC, the rates from China were $61/mt to Amazonas, $34/mt to Ceará, $37/mt to Santa Catarina, and $35/mt to Piaui.

For CRC, from China to Santa Catarina $38/mt, to Ceará $34/mt, to Amazonas $57/mt, and to Piaui $34/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $40/mt and from Peru to Santa Catarina $30/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports declined from $48/mt in August to $47/mt in September.

Such rates were probably negotiated in July.