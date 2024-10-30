 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sea...

Sea freight rates decline slightly in September for Brazilian steel imports

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 04:42:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in September, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $53/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro, $33/mt for shipment from Vietnam to Rio de Janeiro, and $75/mt from Japan to São Paulo.

For HRC, the rates from China were $61/mt to Amazonas, $34/mt to Ceará, $37/mt to Santa Catarina, and $35/mt to Piaui.  

For CRC, from China to Santa Catarina $38/mt, to Ceará $34/mt, to Amazonas $57/mt, and to Piaui $34/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $40/mt and from Peru to Santa Catarina $30/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports declined from $48/mt in August to $47/mt in September.

Such rates were probably negotiated in July.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Rebar export price increases in Brazil during the last four weeks

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Reference price maintains long term stability for Brazilian slabs exports

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HDG export prices remain stable

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

Reference price could increase for Brazilian slab exports

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazil remains a net importer of finished steel products in July

28 Aug | Steel News

Price declines in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s HDG export prices decline

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian heavy plates exports and imports show sharp decline in June

12 Jul | Steel News

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

03 Jun | Flats and Slab