Schnitzer Steel launches GRN SteelTM net zero carbon product line

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 12:24:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Schnitzer Steel Industries has announced the launch of GRN SteelTM, a line of net zero carbon products from its Cascade Steel manufacturing operations located in Oregon.

“The launch of our GRN SteelTM product line provides our customers with net zero carbon steel solutions as they build tomorrow’s essential infrastructure,” Tamara Lundgren, CEO of the company, said.

According to the statement, Cascade has produced some of the lowest carbon emission steel products in the world through electric arc furnace technology powered by primarily carbon-free hydroelectricity. GRN SteelTM further reduces the limited Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated during the manufacturing process.

The launch of GRN SteelTM also represents an important step toward achieving Schnitzer’s sustainability goal of net zero emissions by 2050.