﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi-Korean JV starts stainless seamless pipe plant construction

Monday, 06 February 2023 14:20:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) has announced that SeAH Gulf Special Steel Industries, its joint venture with South Korea’s SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel, has broken ground for the construction of the first stainless seamless pipe and tube production plant in the MENA region at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), which is located in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. 

The plant which will be built with a total investment of SAR 900 million ($240 million) will have an annual production capacity of 20,000 mt. Commercial production at the plant is expected to start in 2025. 

Dussur pointed out that this project highlights the parties’ shared mission to advance the Saudi industrial sector and serve the kingdom's oil, gas, energy, and water industry through strategic investments and partnerships with local and global entities. 


Tags: Stainless Pipe Stainless products  Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 11.4 percent in Dec from Nov

11 Jan | Steel News

India imposes definitive AD duty on ex-China stainless seamless pipes for five years

21 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 1.9 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 40.4 percent in Sept from Aug

11 Oct | Steel News

Thailand extends AD duty on stainless steel pipe from four countries

28 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down three percent in August from July

15 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s apparent stainless steel consumption up 3.2 percent in H1

09 Sep | Steel News

S. Korea’s SeAH Group forms JV with S. Arabia’s Aramco for Middle East expansion

11 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

01 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 35 percent in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News