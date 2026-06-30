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Sandvik to supply equipment for LKAB’s new sorting plant in Sweden

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 11:38:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based engineering company Sandvik has announced that it has received a major order worth approximately SEK 175 million to supply crushing and screening equipment for Swedish iron ore producer LKAB’s new sorting plant in Malmberget, Sweden.

Under the contract, Sandvik will deliver cone crushers, double-deck screens and vibrating feeders equipped with its Automation and Connectivity System, which will be integrated into LKAB’s plant control system to support improved operational control, data-based decision-making and proactive maintenance. Deliveries are scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2027.

The new sorting plant, expected to start operations in 2028, will have an annual processing capacity of 24 million mt of magnetite ore and one million mt of hematite ore.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Sweden Europe Mining LKAB 

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