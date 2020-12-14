﻿
English
Samarco restarts Mariana complex following five-year halt

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:09:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, started the commissioning of its Germano complex in Mariana, following a five-year halt due to a deadly iron ore waste burst in November 2015, which killed 19 people.

The company plans to gradually resume output in the second half of December, as reported by SteelOrbis. Samarco will resume activities at 26 percent its capacity, according to media reports, and the company is expected to commence producing pellets out of its Ubu complex in the state of Espirito Santo by the second half of December.


