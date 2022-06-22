﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco and creditors settle on arbitration

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 22:31:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

During a meeting in a civil court Tuesday, Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco and its creditors, by suggestion of the judge, have decided to opt for arbitration by a local chamber, Cejusc, to settle their dispute.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Samarco has been in judicial recovery since April 2021, resulting from the collapse of its Fundao waste dam in 2005, which caused 19 deaths and a massive environmental disaster.

The group of creditors, who are owed an estimated $4.7 billion from the company, have submitted a plan to convert the debt into shares of the Samarco capital, assuming the control of the company. Samarco claims that, if the plan is adopted in its entirety, it will ultimately drive the company into bankruptcy.

Under the terms adopted for the arbitration, the judicial recovery is now suspended for two months, and the parties will have until July 4 to submit a joint plan to Cejusc. If no agreement is reached, the process will return to the civil court.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines while premium increases

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains declining trend

15 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo to cut production amid logistical issues

15 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News

Canada’s Champion Iron accelerates Bloom Lake mine expansion project

27 May | Steel News

Samarco receives license to expand iron ore mine

20 May | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows partial recovery

27 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bolivia’s El Mutun iron ore and steel complex reaches advanced stage

26 Apr | Steel News