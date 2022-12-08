Salzgitter to expedite digital transformation of production processes

Thursday, 08 December 2022 14:43:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it is intensifying its long-standing business relationship with German software company SAP SE, with the goal to jointly expedite the digital transformation of production and create a foundation for climate-friendly steel production.

The steelworks operated by Salzgitter alone accounts for around eight million mt of carbon each year - the equivalent of around one percent of the carbon footprint of the whole of Germany.

Salzgitter intends to decarbonize its crude steel production by 2033 and pursue the targeted expansion of its position in the green steel market. The first climate-neutral steel is scheduled for production in Salzgitter as of the end of 2025 onwards.