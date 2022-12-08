﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Salzgitter to expedite digital transformation of production processes

Thursday, 08 December 2022 14:43:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it is intensifying its long-standing business relationship with German software company SAP SE, with the goal to jointly expedite the digital transformation of production and create a foundation for climate-friendly steel production.

The steelworks operated by Salzgitter alone accounts for around eight million mt of carbon each year - the equivalent of around one percent of the carbon footprint of the whole of Germany

Salzgitter intends to decarbonize its crude steel production by 2033 and pursue the targeted expansion of its position in the green steel market. The first climate-neutral steel is scheduled for production in Salzgitter as of the end of 2025 onwards.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter secures green electricity for 15 years

24 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter and Mubea cooperate on sustainable steel production

23 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s lowers EBITDA guidance for 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to strengthen its market position with new HDG line No. 3

11 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to supply low-carbon steel to Miele from 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter and Sunfire complete green hydrogen project

18 Oct | Steel News

EC approves funding to support Salzgitter’s low-carbon steel program

05 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter to receive German government funding for low-carbon steelmaking program

19 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter successfully produces first coil at its third hot-dip galvanizing line

16 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter places first EAF order for low-carbon steelmaking program

25 Aug | Steel News