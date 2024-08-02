 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter revises down sales revenues and EBITDA forecast for 2024

Friday, 02 August 2024 12:28:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has revised down its guidance for sales revenues and EBITDA for 2024.

The company forecasts sales revenues of €10 billion for 2024 compared to the previous guidance of around €10.5 billion, and an EBITDA of €400-500 million, compared to €550-625 million in its previous guidance. Explaining the downward revision, the company stated, “Germany’s economic recovery is still slow to materialize. Infrastructure projects long planned are being delayed, a situation compounded by persistently very high energy costs for procurement and grid usage, along with relatively high imports. Uncertainty currently prevails about a trend reversal after the summer.”


Tags: Germany European Union Fin. Reports Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Germany’s Salzgitter sees sharp drop in net profit in Q1

22 May | Steel News

Salzgitter revises down 2024 earnings forecast amid weak economic indicators

08 May | Steel News

Salzgitter reports lower net profit and sales revenue in 2023

18 Mar | Steel News

Salzgitter’s posts lower financial results for Jan-Sept amid greater economic challenges

14 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for H1 amid reduced shipment volumes and prices

14 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for Q1 amid lower shipments

15 May | Steel News

Salzgitter keeps 2023 earnings forecast unchanged despite strong Q1

25 Apr | Steel News

Salzgitter’s net profit nearly doubles in 2022

27 Mar | Steel News

Salzgitter’s lowers EBITDA guidance for 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter reports best half-year results in history

12 Aug | Steel News