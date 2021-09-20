Salzgitter Flachstahl delivers green steel to BSH Hausgeräte GmbH for white good production

Monday, 20 September 2021 15:00:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has delivered green steel to Germany-based BSH Hausgeräte GmbH this month, with BSH thus reducing its carbon emissions by more than 66 percent. The low carbon steel is to be initially used for mounting brackets in washing machine production at BSH’s Lodz plant in Poland.

The low carbon steel grades are produced at the Peine mini mill in combination with the steelworks galvanizing plant in Salzgitter.

“Green strip steel is eliciting ever keener interest from our customers operating in a wide range of sectors. For them it is important to source products that already have a lower carbon footprint at this point in time. Expanding the product portfolio is a key component of our short-term decarbonization strategy. Our ambition is to produce around two million mt of green steel within the context of SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking by 2025,” Phillip Meiser, sales director at Salzgitter Flachstahl, said.