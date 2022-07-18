Salzgitter and Waelzholz partner for development of low-carbon strip steel

Monday, 18 July 2022 12:01:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has concluded a partnering agreement with German Waelzholz Group, covering the joint development and supply of low-carbon strip steel, initially for a period until 2028.

Both companies’ aim to jointly take a leading role in the transformation process in the steel industry on the course to decarbonization.

With the cooperation, the companies will be developing and producing an ever-widening portfolio of low-carbon steel grades.

According to the statement, Waelzholz, which manufactures cold rolled steel strip, became the first customer of Salzgitter in the summer of 2021 to receive strip steel produced via the special electric arc furnace route, which ensures a reduction of around 71 percent in carbon emissions compared to the blast furnace route.