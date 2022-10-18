Salzgitter and Sunfire complete green hydrogen project

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:14:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that together with German electrolysis manufacturer Sunfire they have completed the EU-funded Green Industrial Hydrogen (GrlnHy2.0) project with a record production of almost 100 tons of green hydrogen for green steel production.

“GrInHy2.0 is an important part of our SALCOS project for carbon-reduced steel production. Green hydrogen is essential for producing low-carbon steel, as it reduces carbon emissions very efficiently. With GrInHy2.0, we have gained valuable insights into the integration of electrolysis into our production processes,” Alexander Redenius from the company’s subsidiary Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung, said.

The green hydrogen produced is fed directly into the hydrogen grid of the company’s subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl - to date, almost 100 tons of the hydrogen gas have been used in annealing processes and galvanizing plants for steel finishing.