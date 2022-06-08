Salzgitter and Rio Tinto sign MoU to develop green steel production

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:17:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia-based miner Rio Tinto to examine technical, logistical and grade-specific issues for low-carbon supply chains and green steel production processes.

The parties will study optimization of Rio Tinto’s high-quality Canadian and Australian iron ore products for use in Salzgitter’s SALCOS®- SAlzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking program in Germany.

The two companies will also explore the potential for greenhouse gas emission certification across the steel value chain.