Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in September

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 361,700 mt in September, against 337,400 mt in August, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 9.9 percent to 360,000 mt, while inventory levels declined by 0.2 percent to 1.084 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.0 months of consumption against 1.086 million mt in August, still considered as a level “not comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in September were stable at 241,400 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared to September 2024, sales in September 2025 increased by 10.6 percent, acquisitions increased by 5.4 percent, and imports declined by 16.6 percent.

INDA's expectations for October 2025 are that acquisitions and sales will remain in line with August 2025.