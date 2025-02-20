 |  Login 
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in January

Thursday, 20 February 2025 21:42:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 320,300 mt in January against 249,400 mt in December 2024, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 21.1 percent to 341,900 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 2.1percent to 1.036 million mt, reaching the equivalent to 3.2 months of consumption, a level considered as “comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in January increased from December by 90.5 percent, reaching 241,500 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume.

The sharp increase of imports reflects the devaluation of the USD against the BRL, as importers have cleared customs procedures of material previously stockpiled in ports, with the opportunity of a more favorable exchange rate,

In comparison to January, sales declined by 2.9 percent, acquisitions declined by 0.8 percent, and imports increased by 83.2 percent.

For February 2025, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales declining by 1.0 percent from January.


