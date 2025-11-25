 |  Login 
Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit increases in October

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 02:41:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in October 159,592 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $111.238 million, while importing 313,148 mt at $215.483 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 140,859 mt at $104.104 million and importing 252,822 mt worth $176.279 million in September.

The numbers for October indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 153,555 mt against an also deficit of 111,692 mt in September

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $104.245 million in August, against a deficit of $72.174 million in September.

In volume, the main exported items in September were HRC (45 percent), CRC (15 percent), coated flat products (11 percent), and rebars (10 percent).

The main imported items in September were coated flat products (61 percent), rebars (11percent), wire rod (8 percent), and CRC (7 percent).


