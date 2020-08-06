SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest-ever July output

Thursday, 06 August 2020 12:24:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded its highest-ever output for a month of July in July this year, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, a company statement said on Thursday, August 6.

According to the company, RSP’s Blast Furnace No. 1 produced 70,075 mt of pig iron in July, while its blast furnace No. 5 also recorded a record July output of 239,578 mt.

Similarly, its hot strip mill No. 1 rolled out 151,848 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), the highest-ever total for a month of July, surpassing its previous best achieved in July 2017, while its new plate mill achieved production of 73,639 mt, improving on its previous best July production achieved in 2018, the company statement said.

The dispatches from hot strip mill No. 1 of 123,378 mt in July this year was also reported as the highest July production total ever.