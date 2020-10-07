﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill recovers from pandemic, finished steel output up 19.2% in Q2

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 12:47:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Mill (RSP) recovered from the impact of the pandemic during the July-September quarter this year, producing 865,103 mt of finished steel, up 19.2 percent year on year, according to a company official.

RSP achieved pig iron production of 967,770 mt in the July-September quarter, up 17.6 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year and crude steel production of 922,713 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, the official said.

The official said that hot rolled coil production was up 16.6 percent and production from the New Plate Mill achieved a growth of 14.2 percent in the given quarter.

Among the record operational achievements was blast furnace No. 5 which produced 219,195 mt clocking a growth of 110 percent, while production from the sintering plant and New Plate Mill was the highest in any September since the inception of this plant, the official added.


Tags: production  Coronavirus  India  Indian Subcon  Sail  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Oct

Indian steelmaker RINL to increase steel output by 40% by 2023-24
24  Sep

Indian steel ministry proposes iron ore royalty cut to boost value addition
23  Sep

India’s RINL produces 1.15 million mt of steel in April-August
16  Sep

SAIL reports $166 million loss for Q1 FY 2020-21
14  Sep

Indian government advises RINL to explore special steel project for proposed JV with POSCO