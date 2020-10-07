SAIL’s Rourkela mill recovers from pandemic, finished steel output up 19.2% in Q2

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 12:47:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Mill (RSP) recovered from the impact of the pandemic during the July-September quarter this year, producing 865,103 mt of finished steel, up 19.2 percent year on year, according to a company official.

RSP achieved pig iron production of 967,770 mt in the July-September quarter, up 17.6 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year and crude steel production of 922,713 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, the official said.

The official said that hot rolled coil production was up 16.6 percent and production from the New Plate Mill achieved a growth of 14.2 percent in the given quarter.

Among the record operational achievements was blast furnace No. 5 which produced 219,195 mt clocking a growth of 110 percent, while production from the sintering plant and New Plate Mill was the highest in any September since the inception of this plant, the official added.