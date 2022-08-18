SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest daily output from new hot strip mill

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:32:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest single-day production from its hot strip mill (HSM2) on August 15, a company statement said on Thursday, August 18.

The company said that RSP’s hot strip mill rolled 7,073 mt of slabs to produce 66,689 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), surpassing its previous highest single-day rolling of 6,818 mt to produce 66,689 mt of HRC on June 19 this year.

HSM2, commissioned on March 31 this year has a capacity of 3 million mt per year, the company statement said.