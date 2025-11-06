 |  Login 
SAIL’s Bokaro steel plant produces electrical and agricultural equipment grade steel for first time

Thursday, 06 November 2025 10:46:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) has achieved a significant breakthrough by developing electrical grade steel and manganese boron steel for the first time in India, the company announced on Thursday, November 6.

The newly developed non-grain oriented electrical steel is designed for use in electric motors, generators, small power transformers, and hybrid and electric vehicle rotors, enhancing the country’s self-reliance in specialized steel products.

Technical details of new electrical grade steel

BSP has successfully produced around 1,100 mt of 0.5 mm thick IS 18316 LS grade electrical steel through its steel melting shop-II using a specially engineered composition. The process features low carbon content for improved ductility and high silicon content for enhanced magnetic properties.

The slabs were rolled to 2.8 mm thickness and 1,280 mm width in the hot strip mill, then cold reduced to 0.5 mm in the cold rolling mill-3, ensuring precision, smooth surface finish, and uniform magnetic behavior. With magnetic uniformity in all directions, the steel enables efficient energy conversion and reduced power losses.

Development of 28MnB5 steel for agricultural machinery

Alongside electrical grade steel, BSP has developed 28MnB5 manganese boron steel - a first in India - tailored for agricultural machinery and wear-resistant components.

This steel combines high strength, hardness and wear resistance, achieved through a balanced metallurgical mix of medium carbon, manganese, boron and chromium. It is suited for manufacturing ploughshares, cultivator blades, disc harrows, shovels, diggers and claws, all vital in heavy agricultural operations.

SAIL’s innovation at Bokaro marks a major step toward import substitution and enhanced domestic capability in specialized steel segments. The new grades are expected to support India’s energy-efficient technologies and sustainable agricultural equipment production.


