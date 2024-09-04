SAIL’s Bolani iron ore mine achieves record monthly dispatch in August

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bolani iron ore mine in the eastern Indian state of Odisha recorded its highest-ever monthly dispatch of 720,000 mt in August this year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, September 4.

The company said that the previous highest monthly iron ore dispatch from Bolani was 717,000 mt achieved in March 2021.

The dispatch of fines from Bolani totaling 483,000 mt during August was also a highest monthly total for fines, the company said.

Bolani is part of SAIL’s Odisha Group of Mines (OGM) under its Raw Materials Division (RMD) operated by its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).