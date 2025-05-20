India’s steel ministry planning separate mining vertical within SAIL to boost iron ore output

India’s ministry of steel is looking to set up a new separate mining vertical within government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to boost iron ore production, company sources said on Tuesday, May 20.

"The Ministry is discussing it with the company. The structure of the vertical is under discussion and once finalised it will be sent to SAIL for action,” the sources said.

The independent mining vertical will be more focused on increasing iron ore production and in line with SAIL’s expansion projects, the sources added.

SAIL is an integrated steel producer operating 15 iron ore mines in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, four coal mines and three flux mines.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, SAIL achieved iron ore production of 33.78 million mt of iron ore from its captive mines.