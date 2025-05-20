 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel ministry planning separate mining vertical within SAIL to boost iron ore output

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 10:09:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel is looking to set up a new separate mining vertical within government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to boost iron ore production, company sources said on Tuesday, May 20.

"The Ministry is discussing it with the company. The structure of the vertical is under discussion and once finalised it will be sent to SAIL for action,” the sources said.

The independent mining vertical will be more focused on increasing iron ore production and in line with SAIL’s expansion projects, the sources added.

SAIL is an integrated steel producer operating 15 iron ore mines in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, four coal mines and three flux mines.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, SAIL achieved iron ore production of 33.78 million mt of iron ore from its captive mines.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Sail 

Similar articles

Vale has plans to introduce lower grade iron ore in the Asian market

20 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 20, 2025

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 20, 2025

20 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

19 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 19, 2025

19 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 19, 2025

19 May | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto may begin iron ore shipments from Simandou in Nov

19 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 16, 2025 

16 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 16, 2025

16 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.8 percent in April from March

16 May | Steel News