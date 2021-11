Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:52:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) captive Bolani iron ore mine achieved its highest-ever monthly production of 706, 601 mt in October this year, a company statement said on Thursday, November 4.

The October production surpassed its previous highest monthly iron ore production of 668,863 mt achieved in July this year by Bolani which is located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.