SAIL and John Cockerill ink pact to develop steelmaking technologies

Indian steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited and John Cockerill India, the local arm of the Belgian engineering group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore joint initiatives to promote advanced solutions for the steel industry, a joint statement from the companies said on Friday, November 29.

Under this MoU, the parties will explore various avenues to transform iron and steelmaking, while promoting the deployment of sustainable green steel solutions in the country, the statement said.

The key areas of focus will include exploring a joint venture in cold rolling and processing for carbon steel, including green steel and silicon steel - CRGO, CRNO -, analysing the integration of green hydrogen into iron and steelmaking processes, and incorporating John Cockerill's innovative processing technologies into SAIL's future projects, the statement said.