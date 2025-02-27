 |  Login 
S. Norton Group to cut energy use at shredder plant with new inverter

Thursday, 27 February 2025 12:03:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric has announced that it has supplied a 3,000 hp frequency inverter for a large shredder plant at the UK-based scrap collector S. Norton Group in Manchester, UK. The inverter will provide significant reductions in energy consumption.

The ZZ Power Zerdirator, developed by LINDEMANN Metal Recycling Solutions and Mitsubishi Electric, is the world’s first shredder equipped with a state-of-the-art drive solution. ZZ Power Zerdirator is known for its high throughput capacity with low specific energy requirements. The plant will be able to process 130 mt of recycled metal per hour.

According to the statement, S. Norton Group has invested £20 million in the metal shredding facility in question in Manchester. The company annually collects, processes and exports 1.5 million mt of metal.


