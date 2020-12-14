﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Steel and Aartee Group to produce bright steel bars

Monday, 14 December 2020 17:56:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it reached an agreement with Singapore-based Aartee Group to combine their engineering bar business to supply high quality products.

According to the agreement, Aartee Group will buy Liberty’s engineering bar division and the combined company will be named Aartee Bright Bar. It will have operations in South Yorkshire and the West Midlands in the UK and will produce bright steel bars, which are used for precision components in the automotive, manufacturing, hydraulics and construction industries.

The acquisition is expected to deliver significant cost savings. 

“We’re delighted to be bringing Liberty Engineering Bar into the Aartee family. This will add scale and expertise to the business and will allow us to offer a greater range of products,” Gianpiero Repole, CEO of Aartee Group, said.


Tags: production  UK  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 13.4 percent in January-November
10  Dec

Sanjeev Gupta: UK steel industry needs incentives for carbon-neutral future
09  Dec

UK to impose retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminium after Brexit
09  Dec

British Steel launches new structural steel grade
27  Nov

British Steel to recruit new employees to support increased production