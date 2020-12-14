Liberty Steel and Aartee Group to produce bright steel bars

Monday, 14 December 2020 17:56:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it reached an agreement with Singapore-based Aartee Group to combine their engineering bar business to supply high quality products.

According to the agreement, Aartee Group will buy Liberty’s engineering bar division and the combined company will be named Aartee Bright Bar. It will have operations in South Yorkshire and the West Midlands in the UK and will produce bright steel bars, which are used for precision components in the automotive, manufacturing, hydraulics and construction industries.

The acquisition is expected to deliver significant cost savings.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Liberty Engineering Bar into the Aartee family. This will add scale and expertise to the business and will allow us to offer a greater range of products,” Gianpiero Repole, CEO of Aartee Group, said.