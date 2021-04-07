﻿
Liberty Steel partially resumes production at Rotherham plant

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 16:58:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based Liberty Steel, a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has stated that it has resumed partial production at its Rotherham plant in northern England.

The plant had been operating intermittently since March 12, as SteelOrbis previously reported, which was considered to be the result of the financial distress of UK-based financial services company Greensill Capital, the main lender to GFG Alliance, parent company of Liberty Steel.

The company said it continues to work on solutions to procure additional working capital facilities, following the UK government’s rejection of the company’s request for £170 million in financial support to replace the funding gap left by Greensill.


