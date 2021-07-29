S. African steelmakers’ prices up 6.3 percent in June from May

Thursday, 29 July 2021 14:05:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in June this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 6.3 percent compared to May and was up by 40.8 percent compared to June 2020.

Meanwhile, in May this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa fell by 0.4 percent compared to April and increased by 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 8.1 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in May this year decreased by 0.7 percent month on month and was down by 8.9 percent year on year.