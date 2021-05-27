S. African steelmakers’ prices up 3.8 percent in April from March

Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:24:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in April this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 3.8 percent compared to March and was up by 26.1 percent compared to April 2020.

Meanwhile, in March this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 0.5 percent compared to February and increased by 13.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 0.7 percent month on month and increased by 8.0 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in March this year increased by 4.2 percent month on month and was stable year on year.