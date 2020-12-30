S. African steelmakers’ prices up 2.8 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:28:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in November this year the country’s producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was up 2.8 percent compared to October and was up by 13.3 percent compared to November 2019.

Meanwhile, in October this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 1.7 percent compared to September and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was up by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 4.9 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in October this year decreased by 3.8 percent month on month and was down by 7.2 percent year on year.