S. African steelmakers’ prices down 0.3 percent in May from April

Friday, 24 July 2020 17:48:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in May this year the country's producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry decreased by 0.3 percent compared to April and was up by 2.1 percent compared to May 2019.

Meanwhile, in April this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 11.2 percent compared to March and increased by 15.3 percent compared to the same month of 2018, while the index for exported products of iron and steel were up by 1.9 percent month on month and decreased by 3.4 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in April this year improved by 4.7 percent month on month and was down by 5.4 percent year on year.


