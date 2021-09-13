S. African iron and steel output up 36.8 percent in July

Monday, 13 September 2021 11:51:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in July this year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 4.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In July, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 3.6 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 36.8 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by one percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In July this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 9.2 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa fell by 5.2 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in July this year decreased by 1.6 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 11.65 billion ($822.55 million).