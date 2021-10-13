﻿
S. African iron and steel output up 21.9 percent in August

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 10:37:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in August this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In August, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 7.6 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 21.9 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 3.3 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In August this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was down by 6.2 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 3.5 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in August this year increased by 7.4 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 12.63 billion ($846.40 million).


