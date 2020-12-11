S. African iron and steel output down 21.6 percent in October

Friday, 11 December 2020 12:29:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in October this year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 3.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In October, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery decreased by five percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa declined by 21.6 percent, while the production of structural metal products was down by 7.5 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019. In October this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 7.8 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 2.3 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in October this year decreased by two percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 8.60 billion ($598.35 million).