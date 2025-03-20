 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal to build new warehouse to increase rolled metal output

Thursday, 20 March 2025 15:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the press release shared by Russian steelmaker Severstal, the producer has started an investment project to build a warehouse for unloading rolled metal from Mill 2000 at its key asset Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), aiming to increase rolled metal production at the mill to 7 million mt per year. 

Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of the Severstal Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, stated that Mill 2000 is the most productive hot rolling unit at CherMK, with more than 6 million mt of rolled metal production per year, which is 65 percent of the plant's commercial output for construction, mechanical engineering and energy. “In 2024, we completed the reconstruction of coil winding equipment, and we are continuing the project to re-equip the mill's heating furnaces. All this will allow us to increase production efficiency along with organic growth in finished product volumes. The new site will allow us to store, process and ship additional volumes of products to customers, optimizing internal logistics processes,” he said.


