Russia’s OMK successfully supplies pipes to Egypt

Thursday, 04 November 2021 14:06:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based OMK, one of the country’s main producers of steel for the energy and transport sectors, has announced that it has exported its pipes to Egypt this year to Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

The producer supplied pipes of 406 mm diameter and of X60M steel grade in accordance with API Spec 5L international standard. The material was produced from OMK’s own hot rolled steel. “OMK is the largest Russia’s pipe supplier to Egypt. Starting from 2018, the products of OMK which are made in accordance with international standards, are used in the construction of six pipelines in Egypt,” an OMK official stated.