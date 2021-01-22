﻿
OMK proceeds with launch of seamless pipe production

Friday, 22 January 2021 15:05:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian pipe producer United Metallurgical Company (OMK) has announced that it has proceeded with its seamless pipe project, having started installing the equipment.

Accordingly, the company has already received over 75 percent of technological equipment for its seamless pipe production and, consequently, has started its installation. Italy-based Danieli will carry out supervision of the project. OMK is said to have completed the installation of wall and roof panels, as well as the heating circuit of the main shop with an area of 130,000 square meters, and has launched the first gas distribution stations. Meanwhile, 38 out of 40 overhead cranes have been installed in the workshop, with eight of them put into operation. The company is proceeding with the construction of its railway infrastructure and power supply grid.

“We keep implementing the project as scheduled, successfully overcoming challenges related to Covid-19. The launch of the new shop will enable us to satisfy the demand from the oil and gas industry, taking into consideration the increase in wells with horizontal and inclined drilling, tighter production conditions and the improved quality of produced oil and gas. Following the launch of this production facility, OMK will be able to offer our customers a full range of casing, tubing, and oil and gas pipelines,” Dmitry Chernyshev, the head of asset development and investments at OMK, stated.


