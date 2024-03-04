﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia reintroduces exchange rate-linked duty on coal exports

Monday, 04 March 2024 13:43:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Russian government has announced that it has reintroduced the duties related to the ruble-US dollar exchange rate on coal exports, effective between March 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

The duties are between four percent and seven percent depending on the ruble-dollar exchange rate. The duty will be automatically nullified if the ruble reaches 80 to the dollar.

In January this year, the Russian government terminated the duties on coal exports which had been introduced in October 2023 with the aim to protect the local market from increases in prices and to support Russian coal producers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Russia CIS Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Russia may introduce carbon price in 2028

30 Jan | Steel News

Russia terminates exchange rate-linked duty on coal exports

12 Jan | Steel News

Russia extends scrap export quota until June 2024

15 Dec | Steel News

Russia may extend scrap export quota until July 2024

20 Nov | Steel News

Russia extends scrap export quota until end of 2023

05 Jul | Steel News

Russian Railways announces tariff incentives for steel industry

27 Sep | Steel News

Russia prolongs export scrap restriction for another six months

02 Aug | Steel News

Russia makes adjustments to scrap export trade policy

31 May | Steel News

Australia to impose additional tariff on all imports from Russia, Belarus

04 Apr | Steel News

Russia officially increases export duty on ferrous scrap

01 Dec | Steel News