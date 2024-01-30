﻿
English
Russia may introduce carbon price in 2028

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 15:21:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia is considering launching a system for charging businesses for greenhouse gas emissions, according to local media reports. The country may introduce a carbon price in the first quarter of 2028. A draft action plan has been sent to the relevant authorities for approval.

The list of industries, as well as the cost of one ton of carbon-equivalent emissions will be determined when developing the pricing concept. According to the draft plan, the tax burden for the economic sectors should be analyzed by the fourth quarter this year, taking into account an assessment of their current carbon intensity and exposure to the risk of an external carbon price in key export markets. By the second quarter of 2026, it is planned to submit to the government a draft federal law that would create the legal basis for introducing a carbon price and the infrastructure to implement the carbon price mechanism must be in place by the second quarter of 2027.


