Australia to impose additional tariff on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:38:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Australian government will apply an additional tariff of 35 percent for all imports from Russia and Belarus to increase the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The measure will take effect from April 25, 2022, and will be in addition to the general duty rates that currently apply. A prohibition on imports of oil and other energy products from the given countries will also commence on 25 April.

Meanwhile, Australia is providing $65 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people of Ukraine and 70,000 mt of thermal coal to support the country’s energy security.