Rio Tinto appoints new CEO

Friday, 18 December 2020 12:09:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced the appointment of Jakob Stausholm as chief executive, effective January 1, 2021.

According to the company, since joining Rio Tinto as an executive director and chief financial officer in 2018, Jakob Stausholm has played a leading role in the group’s strong performance, maintaining capital allocation discipline and delivering significant shareholder returns, while strengthening the balance sheet.

The former chief executive officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques will step down from his role following the destruction by Rio Tinto of Aboriginal sacred sites, the Juukan Gorge rock shelters, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in May this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported. He will leave the group on March 31, 2021.


