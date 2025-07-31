 |  Login 
Rio Tinto posts lower net profit and sales revenues for H1 2025

Thursday, 31 July 2025 14:36:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

The company has posted a net profit of $4.53 billion for the given half, compared to $5.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the first half this year, the company’s consolidated sales revenues remained mostly stable at $26.8 billion. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $11.55 billion, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2025 has remained at 323-338 million mt, subject to weather and market conditions.


