﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto’s sales revenues decline in 2023 amid lower prices

Friday, 23 February 2024 14:39:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for 2023.

The company has posted a net profit of $9.95 billion for 2023, compared to $13.05 billion in the previous year. In 2023, the company’s consolidated sales revenues decreased by 2.7 percent to $54.04 billion compared to 2022 due to lower prices in line with slowing global demand. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $23.89 billion, decreasing by 9.0 percent year on year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2024 stands at 323-338 million mt, subject to weather and market conditions.

Rio Tinto has stated that it has made significant progress at the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea. As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company also made a new partnership with BHP Billiton and Australian steelmaker BlueScope to jointly investigate the development of Australia’s first Electric Smelting Furnace pilot plant in line with its goals to reduce Scope 3 emissions.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Fin. Reports Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 23, 2024

23 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 23, 2024

23 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iron ore price drops to $120/mt CFR after holiday amid high stocks, poor demand

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton posts lower net profit for H1 FY 2023-24, targets higher iron ore output

22 Feb | Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore reports higher net profit and sales revenues in 2023

22 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 22, 2024

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 21, 2024

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 21, 2024

21 Feb | Longs and Billet

Canadian iron ore production up 10.1 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News