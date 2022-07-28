﻿
Rio Tinto posts lower net profit and sales revenues for H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

Thursday, 28 July 2022
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

The company posted a net profit of $9.41 billion for the given half, compared to $13.06 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the first half this year, the company’s consolidated sales revenues decreased by ten percent to $29.77 billion compared to the first half last year. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $15.59 billion, decreasing by 25.8 percent year on year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2022 has remained at 320-335 million mt, subject to weather and market conditions.

Meanwhile, the company delivered first iron ore from Gudai-Darri mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in June this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


