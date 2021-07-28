﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit in H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 12:27:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for the first half this year, posting a net profit of $13.06 billion for the given half, compared to $3.45 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the first half this year, the company’s consolidated sales revenues increased by 70.8 percent to $33.08 billion compared to the first half last year. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $21.04 billion, increasing by 118.2 percent year on year.

The company delivered a dividend of $5.61 per share in the given half.

The company expects its capital expenditure of $3.34 billion in the first half this year to be around $7.5 billion in each of 2021 and 2022, unchanged from the previous guidance. Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2021 has remained at 325-340 million mt.

“Government stimulus in response to ongoing COVID-19 pressures has driven strong demand for our products at a time of constrained supply resulting in a significant spike in most prices. We focused on safely running our world-class assets and supplying products to our customers,” Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto Chief Executive, said.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  Australia  Rio Tinto  Oceania  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jul

Vale posts higher net profit for Q2, expects iron ore demand to be impacted by production cuts in China
29  Jul

ArcelorMittal posts net profit in H1, representing strongest half year performance since 2008
16  Jul

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1
09  Jul

Rio Tinto signs MoU with POSCO for transition to low-carbon emission steel value chain
30  Jun

Iron ore prices expected to fall below $100/mt by end of 2022