Rio Tinto posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

The company has posted a net profit of $5.8 billion for the given half, compared to $5.11 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the first half this year, the company’s consolidated sales revenues increased by 0.7 percent year on year to $26.8 billion. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $12.09 billion, increasing by three percent year on year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2024 has remained at 323-338 million mt, subject to weather and market conditions.

The company evaluates its financial performance for the first half as consistent and stable and stated that it is ramping up its investments in growth.