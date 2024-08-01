 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

Thursday, 01 August 2024 14:59:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

The company has posted a net profit of $5.8 billion for the given half, compared to $5.11 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the first half this year, the company’s consolidated sales revenues increased by 0.7 percent year on year to $26.8 billion. The company’s underlying EBITDA in the given period totaled $12.09 billion, increasing by three percent year on year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2024 has remained at 323-338 million mt, subject to weather and market conditions.

The company evaluates its financial performance for the first half as consistent and stable and stated that it is ramping up its investments in growth.


Tags: Australia Oceania Fin. Reports Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Rio Tinto’s sales revenues decline in 2023 amid lower prices

23 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts decline in sales revenues in H1 amid lower prices

27 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts lower net profit for 2022 amid higher energy and raw material prices

23 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts lower net profit and sales revenues for H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

28 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit and revenues in 2021 amid higher prices

23 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit in H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

28 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto ready for the short-term impact of coronavirus

26 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s sales revenues up 1.25 percent in 2018

27 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments up two percent in 2018

18 Jan | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore profits down one percent in H1

01 Aug | Steel News