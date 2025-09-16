 |  Login 
ReSL opens India’s largest vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 10:54:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), one of Asia’s leading circular economy and sustainability solutions providers, has launched Re Carma, which it claims is India’s largest end-of-life vehicle (ELV) scrapping facility, with the capacity to dismantle 30,000 vehicles annually, the company said on Tuesday, September 16.

The facility, located near Delhi in northern India, is equipped to handle passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and earthmoving equipment. It integrates automated dismantling and recycling systems for metals, plastics, ferrous and non-ferrous alloys, critical minerals, and precious metals.


