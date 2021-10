Friday, 22 October 2021 13:33:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

A total of 53,000 old neighborhoods in China are expected to be newly renovated in the current year, according to a Chinese government work report for 2021.

During the January-September period this year, renovation work began on 51,200 old neighborhoods in China, equivalent to 94.8 percent of the target for the full year, 7.1 percentage points higher than the figure at the end of August this year, as announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).