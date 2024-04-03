﻿
Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.82% in March

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 10:50:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,311/square meter ($2,297/sq.m.), up 0.27 percent month on month, while rising by 0.82 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in March, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 15,088/square meter ($2,125/sq.m.), down 0.56 percent month on month, 0.19 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in February, while down 4.8 percent year on year, 0.49 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month.

$1 = RMB 7.0949


Tags: China Far East Construction 

