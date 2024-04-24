China's excavator sales expected to fall by 1.5 percent in April

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:13:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 18,500 units, down 1.5 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in April, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are likely to amount to 9,500 units, almost remaining stable year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 9,000 units, down 2.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 68,480 units, down 10.2 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to decrease by 6.25 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 14.0 percent year on year.