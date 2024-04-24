﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to fall by 1.5 percent in April

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:13:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 18,500 units, down 1.5 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in April, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are likely to amount to 9,500 units, almost remaining stable year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 9,000 units, down 2.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 68,480 units, down 10.2 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to decrease by 6.25 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 14.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Construction 

Similar articles

NBS: China's excavator output decrease by 6.3 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

China speeds up renovation of urban villages

10 Apr | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.82% in March

03 Apr | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to fall by 2.26 percent in March

25 Mar | Steel News

China's 12 high-risk-debt provinces and cities asked to slow down or halt construction activities

06 Mar | Steel News

China cuts five-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points on February 20

20 Feb | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to rise by 7% in January

24 Jan | Steel News

Shenzhen to promote rebuilding of urban villages

08 Jan | Steel News

Shanghai to focus on old housing rehabilitation and urban village transformation

03 Jan | Steel News

NBS: China's excavator output down 23.5 percent in January-September

23 Oct | Steel News