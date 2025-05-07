 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Average...

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.5% in April

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 09:45:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In April this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,764/square meter ($2,328/sq.m.), up 0.14 percent month on month, while rising by 2.5 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in April, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 13,892/square meter ($1,929/sq.m.), down 0.69 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in March this year, while down 7.23 percent year on year, 0.06 percentage points slower than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 

$1 = RMB 7.2005


Tags: China Far East Construction 

Similar articles

PBOC cuts RRR by 0.5 percentage points effective as of May 15

07 May | Steel News

Total area of land supply for construction in China down 35.5% in Jan-Feb

13 Mar | Steel News

1,006 major projects in Shandong start construction on February 24

25 Feb | Steel News

China Railway Shanghai Group’s annual construction investment to exceed RMB 130 billion in 2025

21 Feb | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 12.1% in January

12 Feb | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 1.1 percent in January

12 Feb | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to increase by 3.13 percent in 2024

08 Jan | Steel News

Construction starts on 622 major projects in China’s Anhui Province

03 Jan | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.37% in December

02 Jan | Steel News

NBS: China's excavator output increases by 25.7 percent in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News